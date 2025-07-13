Uniworld and Lunya Partner for First Women-Only Cruise

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announced its partnership with women-led luxury rest wear brand Lunya for its first-ever “Women-Only Cruise” setting sail on Aug. 24, 2025, in France.

Uniworld said in a press release that guests can purchase exclusive, co-branded Lunya pajamas. During the sailing, they will be able to sport their pajamas at the onboard pajama party and enjoy female-forward programming, including a comedy set by Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch.

“Our first-ever ‘Women-Only Cruise’ is all about creating a space for women to unwind, connect and feel celebrated,” said Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld.

“We’re thrilled to partner with one of my favorite rest wear brands, Lunya, which was founded by women to create products rooted in luxury. The collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering a journey that pampers our guests both onboard and beyond,” added Bettridge.

Guests booked on the sailing can shop and pre-purchase two signature pajama styles at an exclusive price, to be delivered to their cabin onboard. They will also have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition loungewear while onboard.

Uniworld’s one-of-a-kind’ Women-Only Cruise’ is a celebration of female connection and wellbeing, sailing through Burgundy and Provence in France.

According to the press release, the cruise will blend slow travel with curated experiences, featuring wellness-inspired excursions and enriching onboard programming in a luxurious, all-inclusive setting.

The cruise will feature female-centric, curated activities, including lavender weaving, truffle hunting, and a scenic bike ride to the Chartreuse.

Other highlights include wine and chocolate pairings, as well as burlesque sessions. There will also be a 45-minute comedy performance from Rachel Dratch, followed by a Q&A the next day.

Onboard, the itinerary will feature farm-to-table cuisine, unlimited premium wines and spirits and service designed to nourish, inspire and empower women through travel.