United Waterways Partners with Century Cruises in European Expansion

Century Cruises has announced its official entry into the international market through a partnership with United Waterways.

The agreement designates United Waterways as Century’s turnkey partner for operations and infrastructure development across Europe.

United Waterways said in a press release that the milestone is marked by the signing of a service agreement aimed at attracting Century Cruises’ guests to Europe’s rivers, expanding access to premium river cruise experiences throughout the region.

“Europe represents a strategic growth market for us,” said Alex Ye, CEO of Century Cruises.

“With United Waterways as our European liaison, we benefit from its deep expertise in infrastructure and compliance, allowing us to confidently introduce our clientele to the cultural richness of Europe’s waterways. Concordia Damen’s reputation for excellence aligns seamlessly with our values of quality, innovation and environmental stewardship,” added Ye.

“We’re proud to support Century Cruises in its global expansion,” said Stefan Bloch, COO of United Waterways. “Together, we aim to elevate the river cruising experience for Century’s guests, showcasing the best of European craftsmanship and service.”

According to the press release, a centerpiece of the partnership is the new Century Star, which will be built by the Dutch shipbuilder Damen.

In addition, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering exceptional cruise experiences globally while highlighting continued investment in Europe’s shipbuilding sector.