TUI Showcases Musical-Themed Cruises for 2026

TUI announced that “Mein Schiff Millennium Cruise 2026,” “Schlagerliner 4” and “MeerBeats meets EDM” will set sail in 2026 onboard the Mein Schiff 4, Mein Schiff 6 and Mein Schiff 7.

The cruises will offer a party vibe and musical highlights and will soon be available for booking.

The company said in a press release that, going back to the 2000s, the Mein Schiff 4’s “Mein Schiff Millennium Cruise 2026” will sail from May 6 to 10, 2026, departing from and returning to Palma de Mallorca.

The itinerary focuses on the pop culture of the 1990s and 2000s. The sailing is available from €799 per person in an inside cabin and from €1,029 per person in a balcony cabin, each based on double occupancy in the PRO fare with Mein Schiff Premium Inclusives.

The line-up includes Lou Bega, Cassandra Steen, Real McCoy, DJ Paul Janke, Rozalla and others. Highlights include the French cities of Ajaccio and Barcelona.

Under the motto “Let’s Pump Up The Jam Together,” the sailing will be hosted by actress and presenter Daisy Dee.

The “Schlagerliner 4” will bring the Mein Schiff 7 to the Baltic Sea from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4, 2026. The sailing is available from €1,099 per person in an inside cabin and from €1,349 per person in a balcony cabin, each based on double occupancy in the PRO fare with Mein Schiff Premium Inclusives.

The line-up includes Thomas Anders, Anna-Maria Zimmermann, Lorenz Büffel, the boyband BÄÄM, Nik P., Olaf the flipper, Loona and others during the five-day journey from Kiel to Oslo, Kristiansand and Hamburg.

“MeerBeats meets EDM” will sail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2026, departing/returning from Palma de Malloonboard the Mein Schiff 6.

The sailing is available from €1,049 per person in an inside cabin and from €1,299 per person in a balcony cabin, each based on double occupancy in the PRO fare with Mein Schiff Premium Inclusives.

DJ and Music Producer Alle Farben will lead the line-up. Also featured will be acts such as David Puentez, Cascada, Harris & Ford, LARI LUKE and others.

Highlights include a varied mix of relaxation and experience, a sea day with all-inclusive services and stops at Marseille and Ibiza.