TUI River Cruises Reveals New Venues Onboard Bahareya

TUI River Cruises unveiled new venues onboard the TUI Bahareya, which is due to set sail on its maiden voyage this November on the River Nile.

The TUI Bahareya will have 74 cabins accommodating 146 guests per sailing.

The ship’s new venues feature modern Arabic-inspired design, with each venue showcasing a distinct Egyptian flair.

Katy Berzins, head of river cruises, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our second fully refurbished ship, the TUI Bahareya, this November, joining the TUI Al Horeya in our Egyptian fleet.”

“Guests can also relax and rejuvenate in our serene Hetep wellness area complete with a couple’s massage room and the brand’s first sauna in the Egyptian fleet,” Berzins added.

“The addition of a second ship on the Nile reflects the growing demand for Egypt as a cruise destination, and with TUI flights included, we’re proud to offer a seamless, end-to-end holiday experience.”

The new venues include the following:

For the first time in the Egyptian fleet, Hetep will feature a sauna and two massage rooms, including one dedicated to couples’ massages.

The Top Deck will be a hybrid multi-functional space, similar to TUI Al Horeya. It will host a swimming pool and sun loungers.

On the Top Deck, there will be an Arabic-inspired area, Sofra. The space will offer al fresco, lighter snacks at lunchtime. The space will also host the Afternoon Tea.

By night, Sofra on the Top Deck will transform into a restaurant. The venue will offer à la carte, locally inspired cuisine and will be a reservation-only dining space for 30 customers per evening.

The main restaurant, Belhana, will accommodate 146 guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The waiter-service restaurant will be open to all customers and offer a buffet mix for breakfast and lunch, followed by dinner with à la carte options prepared live by the ship’s chef onboard.

The gala dinner for each sailing will take place in Belhana, where customers can enjoy a multi-course meal, served once per sailing.

The Observatory will host nightly traditional entertainment, including Egyptian Whirling Dervishes and local Nubian acts, as well as talks by licensed Egyptologists. It will also be home to TUI River Cruises’ resident entertainment team.