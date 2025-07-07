TUI Premiers Two Music-Themed Voyages Onboard Mein Schiff 1

The Mein Schiff fleet will expand its event voyages portfolio with two highlight voyages on the Mein Schiff 1.

The voyages will feature internationally acclaimed star violinist David Garrett, as well as the “Sound Waves – 80’s Classic Rock”.

David Garrett

From April 28 to May 3, 2026, the David Garrett Cruise will take place for the first time, departing from and returning to Palma (Mallorca).

“I am very much looking forward to presenting my music in this special atmosphere, surrounded by the sea,” said Garrett. “The closeness to my fans, spending five days together on a ship, creates a unique connection; this makes this journey so special for me.”

The artist combines classical virtuosity with modern rock and pop music with a crossover style, including interpretations of Harry Styles, Avicii, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Nirvana, Coldplay and Michael Jackson. Garrett will perform three exclusive live concerts onboard.

The trip can be booked from July 15, 2025, through a digital waiting room or at a travel agency.

The cruise is available starting at 1,149 euros per person in an inside cabin with Mein Schiff premium inclusions based on double occupancy, starting at 1,379 euros per person in a balcony cabin based on double occupancy, each in the PRO rate.

80’s Classic Rock

“Sound Waves – 80’s Classic Rock” will sail from May 3-8, 2026. The itinerary features a star-studded concert cruise from/to Palma, with stops in Marseille and Barcelona. Two sea days complete the musical short trip.

The onboard program focuses on the Golden Rock era. Joining the lineup are Elo Experience featuring Phil Bates.

Additionally, artists such as Samantha Fox, Nik Kershaw and SWEET will also feature. Others include German synth-pop band Camouflage and Sydney Youngblood.

The sailing is available from 1,099 euros per person in an inside cabin with the Mein Schiff Premium Inclusive Services based on double occupancy, from 1,349 euros per person in a balcony cabin based on double occupancy, each in the PRO rate.