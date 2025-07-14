Travel Tips: The Importance of Being Prepared and Informed

Shanna Dietz Surendra, spokesperson in the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the State Department in the U.S., spoke to Cruise Industry News about the importance of planning when it comes to travel, especially for U.S. citizens and those who are expecting to go on a cruise.

“The State Department has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans overseas. And within the Bureau of Consular Affairs, that is our absolute favorite focus,” said Surendra.

“When it comes to cruise travel, we focus on the importance of being prepared and being informed; we’re really thinking about travel documents and making sure that the traveler has their documentation in order that’s going to be required for their travel,” added Surendra.

Passports

She explained that oftentimes the cruise companies may say that you can travel with a driver’s license and a birth certificate. But from the State Department’s perspective, it is recommended that all U.S. citizens travel with a passport book.

“Sometimes unexpected situations can arise, like a medical emergency that might require an air evacuation into a different country that does require a passport for entry. Or maybe the ship must dock in an alternate port due to an emergency,” Surendra said. “Things can change in an instant.”

She noted that a passport should be valid for at least six months beyond the travel dates, as some countries require that for entry.

“We recommend that not only the validity has at least six months to it but also that there are a couple of blank pages so that it can still be usable,” she added.

According to Surendra, most adults can renew their passports online through the state’s online passport renewal system, which has a quick turnaround.

“Our processing, our service commitment right now, is about four to six weeks. And you can also request an expedite on that,” she added.

Being Informed and Prepared

“Another element that we really focus on is making sure that U.S. citizen travelers are informed and understand the place they’re going to. On travel.state.gov, there is a wealth of information regarding almost every travel destination you can think of,” Surendra said.

“U.S. travelers can also sign up at travel.state.gov for what is called the Smart Traveler Enrolment Program, a free service. It allows subscribers to get important updates and alerts directly from the local embassy for the destination that they’re traveling to. And that also helps us to be able to contact travelers in the event of an emergency,” she explained.

Surendra added that it is critical to review the local laws of the place that you’re traveling to before going.

On cruise ships, you can be denied boarding based upon something that you might be carrying that is prohibited in the country of one of your destinations, she added.

Another thing that’s important, especially for cruise travelers, is to make sure that you have the right medical and emergency evacuation insurance.

“Finally, we recommend that before travelers leave the United States, they must note down the contact information for the embassy or consulate in the areas where they’re traveling to. And again, that’s information that can be found on travel.state.gov,” Surendra explained.

She said that one of the reasons for that is if you are the victim of a crime onshore when on a cruise, and you should report that to the local authorities.

“You should also reach out to the U.S. Embassy or consulate; we can help you make plans to get a new passport as soon as possible,” Surendra said.