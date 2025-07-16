Swan Hellenic Launches Promotion for Travel Advisors

Swan Hellenic announced the launch of its “Luxury Unlocked” promotion, which will reward its travel advisors with a $100 bonus commission on each stateroom booked, while treating their clients to a free balcony upgrade, Wi-Fi upgrade and $250 onboard credit.

The company said in a press release that the offer is valid when booking select expedition cruises sailing in 2026. The commission is in addition to all standard commissions typically paid, and there is no limit to the number of cruises that can be booked.

“At Swan Hellenic, we’re committed to supporting the travel trade as true partners,” said Carlos Garzon, vice president of global sales at Swan Hellenic.

“This enhanced promo reflects our gratitude and our belief in the power of early, collaborative success. Together, we’re inviting guests to discover the world differently and ensuring travel advisers benefit concretely from every booking,” added Garzon.

The cruise selection includes 36 cultural expedition cruises, providing exploration opportunities across Africa, Antarctica, Central America, the Arctic, Europe and Latin America.

Departing aboard the SH Diana and SH Vega between March and October 2026, the cruises range from seven to 20 nights.

Onboard highlights include a gym, spa, panoramic sauna, club room and swimming pool, as well as three dining venues: the Swan Restaurant, Club Lounge and Pool Bar & Grill. Each cruise will feature experts and expedition guides who interact with guests onboard.

The ships feature Scandi-design interiors and dedicated expedition facilities.

According to the company, the cruises are designed for guests who have a passion for adventure and cultural exploration. The itineraries explore the landscapes, wildlife, people and cultures of the world’s less traveled and most historic regions.