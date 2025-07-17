Swan Hellenic Appoints Lisette Rusian as Senior Director of NAM

Swan Hellenic has announced the appointment of Lisette Martinez Rusian as senior director of North America (NAM) Sales. Rusian will lead Swan Hellenic’s regional sales strategy, partner engagement and growth initiatives across North America.

Swan Hellenic has extended its thanks and best wishes to Joe Malony, who held this position with dedication and success for several years.

“We wish him a brilliant continuation of his career on his new path,” the company said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rusian aboard Swan Hellenic,” said Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer at Swan Hellenic.

“Her depth of experience, innovative mindset and passionate leadership make her a perfect fit for our team as we continue to grow and redefine the world of luxury expedition cruising. Welcome onboard, Rusian,” added Iantorno.

According to the company, Rusian’s appointment underscores Swan Hellenic’s commitment to exceptional service and strategic growth.

Rusian has been in the cruise industry since 1995, having over three decades of leadership experience in sales, operations and strategic management in the cruise and hospitality industries.

According to the press release, Rusian brings a blend of strategic vision, operational expertise and deep trade relationships that will play a pivotal role in expanding Swan Hellenic’s presence in the North American market.

She has held senior roles at respected brands, including Princess Cruises, American Queen Voyages, Atlas Ocean Voyages and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Her accomplishments include launching high-impact sales support teams, leading award-winning charter and incentive programs and leading charter operations for globally recognized events such as the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and The Big Game XLVIII (American Football Final).