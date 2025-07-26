Summary: Regent’s 2027-28 Season at a Glance

Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently announced 2027-28 season includes global itineraries.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the company’s deployment plans, which include the first full season of the new Seven Seas Prestige.

Africa and Arabia

Ships: Seven Seas Mariner

The Seven Seas Mariner will offer three itineraries to Africa and Arabia, ranging from 14 to 21 nights in length.

According to Regent, the sailings showcase the region’s landscapes, cultures and histories with calls in destinations such as Walvis Bay, Namibia; Luanda, Angola; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Nosy Be, Madagascar; and Pointe des Galets, Réunion Island.

Alaska

Ships: Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor

Regent will offer 16 sailings in Alaska during the summer of 2027, with seven-night cruises onboard the Seven Seas Explorer. The open-jaw voyages sail between Whittier and Vancouver and include visits to destinations such as Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, Klawock and Ketchikan.

In addition to scenic cruising in the Inside Passage and the Hubbard Glacier, the season also includes a visit from the Seven Seas Splendor, which will visit Alaska as part of Regent’s 2028 World Cruise itinerary.

Asia

Ships: Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Splendor

Asia’s destinations will be showcased across 22 voyages ranging from eight to 19 nights in length. The collection features six port-intensive Japan sailings roundtrip from Tokyo, as well as a festive roundtrip Holiday Cruise from Hong Kong touring Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.

Guests will enjoy overnight stays in Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Benoa and Mumbai, India. Additional highlights include calls to South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the Maldives, along with three new ports: Tokushima, Japan; Probolinggo, Indonesia; and Yeosu, South Korea.

Australia and New Zealand

Ships: Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Splendor

Guests can explore Australia and New Zealand on voyages ranging from 14 nights to a 32-night circumnavigation of Australia, roundtrip from Sydney. Across the six voyages, guests will encounter a diverse array of destinations, including Darwin and Perth (Fremantle) in Australia, Kangaroo Island and Wellington.

The fjords of New Zealand’s Milford, Dusky and Doubtful Sounds are also part of the itineraries in the region.

Canada and New England

Ships: Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent is offering five 11-night fall foliage cruises in Canada and New England. According to the company, these sailings appeal to those eager to explore America’s colonial heritage, take in coastal scenery or indulge in the region’s famed shellfish.

Ports of call include Bar Harbor, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts; Halifax and Gaspé in Canada’s Nova Scotia and Québec provinces; as well as Saguenay, Montréal and Québec City.

Caribbean and Panama Canal

Ships: Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Prestige, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Voyager

The company’s season in the Caribbean and the Panama Canal includes 30 voyages departing from Miami, Panama City, New York City and Barbados.

Spanning seven to 25 nights, the collection includes five festive Holiday Cruises and seven sailings featuring full or partial transits of the iconic Panama Canal, such as Harvest Caye, Belize; Gustavia, St. Barts; Falmouth, Jamaica; Puerto Limón, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Colombia; Kingstown, St. Vincent & the Grenadines; and the ABC Islands.

Mediterranean

Ships: Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Prestige, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Voyager

Regent will offer 48 seven- to 14-night voyages in the Mediterranean, including two immersive overnight voyages, which allow for deeper discovery with multiple days in select ports.

Guests will visit storied destinations such as Barcelona, Spain; Naples, Italy; Venice (Fusina), Italy; Monte Carlo, Monaco; and Tangier, Morocco. The season also introduces six enticing new ports of call: Rovinj, Croatia; Reggio Calabria and Piombino, Italy; Milos, Greece; Canakkale (Dardanelles), Turkey; and Savona, Italy.

Northern Europe

Ships: Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Prestige, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Voyager

The season in Northern Europe includes 31 voyages onboard five vessels, ranging from eight to 18 nights in length.

According to Regent, itineraries feature visits to ports such as Liverpool, England; Reykjavík, Iceland; Paris (Honfleur), France; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Edinburgh, Scotland; Cork (Cobh), Ireland; Copenhagen, Denmark; North Cape (Honningsvåg), Norway; and Tallinn, Estonia.

South America

Ships: Seven Seas Voyager

The company is planning three voyages in South America, which range from 14 to 21 nights and take guests to destinations in the Amazon River, the Antarctic Peninsula, Drake Passage, and the Chilean Fjords.

Destinations include Lima (Callao), Peru; Recife and Manaus in Brazil; Montevideo, Uruguay; as well as overnight stays in the iconic cities of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

South Pacific

Ships: Seven Seas Splendor

The islands of the South Pacific are showcased on four voyages ranging from 14 to 26 nights onboard the Seven Seas Splendor.

From the volcanic peaks of Tahiti and Bora Bora to the coral reefs of Fiji and the culture of Tonga and Vanuatu, itineraries include visits to Alofi, Niue; Vava’u (Neiafu), Tonga; Port Denarau, Fiji; and more.

Transoceanic Voyages

Ships: Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Prestige, Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Voyager

Guests can enjoy multiple opportunities to cross the Atlantic Ocean onboard Regent ships in 2027-28, with ten voyages onboard five vessels.