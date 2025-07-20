StarCruises Renews Partnership with Tung Wah Group of Hospitals

StarCruises has renewed its collaboration with the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, building on its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership.

The company said in a press release that in 2025, its summer charity cruise welcomed over 20 underprivileged families, comprising more than 60 guests onboard the Star Voyager.

“As part of our ongoing CSR initiatives in the communities where we homeport and visit, we are pleased to once again collaborate with the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals in Hong Kong,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“This meaningful cruise journey aims to bring joy and lasting memories to families in need. Cruise travel is more than a leisure experience; it also helps children broaden their horizons and gain valuable life knowledge,” added Goh.

The ship set sail on a three-day cruise to Kaohsiung, offering children of all ages from the group a unique opportunity to learn and have fun aboard.

The “Summer Voyage” featured the “Little Dreamers” experience, where children discover dining etiquette, shipboard knowledge and life jacket safety through hands-on activities and guided tours, the company said.

In the “Little Captain” session, young participants stepped into the role of ship officers to explore basic nautical skills and safety procedures. In addition, the “Little Butler” workshop allowed children to experience hospitality firsthand by learning dining etiquette and service techniques.

According to the press release, the sailing was the first-ever cruise experience for many of the families.

In Kaohsiung, guests explored cultural highlights, including the Pier-2 Art Center and Cijin Old Street. Back onboard, guests had the opportunity to enjoy the ship’s dining, entertainment and recreational facilities.