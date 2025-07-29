Star Voyager Offers New Cruises from Hong Kong to Xiamen

StarCruises announced the launch of six two-night weekend cruises departing Fridays aboard the Star Voyager.

“We’re thrilled to introduce these exclusive weekend Xiamen cruises that give guests the chance to unwind and discover Xiamen without taking extra days off work, turning an ordinary weekend into something truly special,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“The Star Voyager’s Hong Kong to Xiamen itinerary is designed to combine convenience, comfort and adventure, perfect for anyone looking to make the most of their weekends this fall. With only six departures, this exclusive journey offers something fresh, flexible and unforgettable,” added Goh.

According to the company, the limited-time voyages will complement the “Weekend Sea-cation High Seas Cruises”.

Departing from the Ocean Terminal in Hong Kong, guests will set sail on Friday at 8:00 p.m. on one of six departures:

September 19 and 26

October 3, 17 and 31, and

November 14.

Guests will return on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.; the sailings will replace the previously announced “Weekend High Seas Cruises” scheduled for the selected dates.

The press release said that the sailings onboard the Star Voyager will include a number of highlights, including the following:

Two-night roundtrip cruises with Friday evening departures and Sunday afternoon returns

The opportunity to explore Xiamen’s top attractions, featuring a mix of sightseeing, food adventures and cultural discovery

A variety of onboard amenities including gourmet dining, live entertainment, spa services and panoramic sea-view lounges, and

No flights or airport transfers needed.

The company added that reservations for the two-night cruise to Xiamen will open on August 5, 2025, on the company’s website.

The Early Bird Promotion will be available until Sept. 15, 2025, offering cruise fares starting from HK$ 1,300 per guest (which is based on twin sharing).