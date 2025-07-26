Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Star Clippers Enhances Caribbean Sailings With Two Free Hotel Nights

Star Clipper

Star Clippers has announced that it is adding two complimentary hotel nights, pre- or post-sailing, to its selection of winter 2025-26 Caribbean departures, on 18 departures between November 2025 and March 2026.

The company said that the offer is valid for new bookings made before Sept. 30, 2025.

The nights, inclusive of breakfast and a ship transfer, can be enjoyed:

  • In St. Marteen at the Holland House Beach Hotel in downtown Phillipsburg on select seven-night Leeward Islands and Treasure Islands itineraries
  • At the Hotel Courtyard Barbados on the island’s south shore village of Hastings, when booking select seven-night Winward Islands or Grenadine Islands sailings, and
  • At Jamaica’s Deja Resort, located in Montego Bay’s Hip Strip, when booking the 11-night Jamaica to Antigua sailing on Jan. 17, 2026.

 

Star Clipper’s Leeward Islands and Treasure Islands seven-night itineraries sail round-trip from St. Maarten between November and March each year.

They call on lesser-known islands such as Dominica, Guadeloupe, Iles de Saintes, Gustavia in St. Barts and Basseterre in St. Kitts. Fares start at $1,970 per person, double occupancy.

The 11-night Jamaica to Antigua, aboard the Star Clipper, combines relaxing sea days with sailing the Sir Francis Drake Channel and a variety of ports.

These include BVI’s Sopers Hole in Tortola, The Bight on Norman Island, Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke; as well as Santo Domingo in DR; and South Friar’s Bay in St. Kitts. Fares start at $3,090.

Seven-night Winward Islands and Grenadine Islands sailings offer guests an exploration of an array of ports.

These include St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua, St. Kitts, Iles des Saintes, Martinique and Barbados on the Winward route and St. Lucia, Grenada, Grenadines, St. Vincent, Bequia, Martinique and Barbados on the Grenadines itinerary. Prices start at $2,030.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

75 Ships | 188,259 Berths | $65.9 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.