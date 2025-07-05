SRSA Launches Campaign on Developing Saudi Arabia’s Coastal Tourism

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) launched a new media campaign highlighting its role in regulating and developing Saudi Arabia’s coastal tourism sector.

The authority said in a press release that central to this effort is the introduction of a set of regulatory frameworks and technical codes designed to reshape the sector’s landscape.

They are also designed to boost its appeal to tourists, operators and investors alike, and activate collaborative synergies across the public, private and third sectors — supported by the natural assets of Saudi Arabia’s western coastline.

According to the authority, the campaign is a direct expression of SRSA’s vision to empower the coastal tourism sector to grow in an organized and sustainable manner.

It aims to foster an ideal environment both for tourists and practitioners, while creating a vibrant and transparent investment ecosystem.

The regulatory frameworks introduced by SRSA lay the groundwork for a coastal tourism experience that is safe, attractive, competitive and sustainable, the press release said.

They are built on international best practices and tailored to the unique ecological and tourism diversity of Saudi Arabia’s coasts, ensuring the preservation and protection of the marine environment, the authority said.

They also contribute directly to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in enhancing quality of life, diversifying the economy and attracting high-value investments.

Through the campaign, SRSA added that it aims to raise awareness of its role as a leading regulator and enabler of the sector and to highlight the new regulatory environment created for tourists, practitioners and investors.

SRSA said the future of coastal tourism in Saudi Arabia begins where smart regulation, strategic clarity and sustainable opportunities converge.