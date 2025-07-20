Silversea Highlights 2025-26 Holiday Voyages

Silversea is offering a range of voyages for the holiday season in 2025-26 to destinations including South America, the Caribbean, Central America, Australia, New Zealand, the Mediterranean, Antarctica and the Galapagos.

The company said that it will be offering sailings over Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve with special programming aboard.

Highlighted sailings include the following:

Auckland to Melbourne | Dec. 16, 2025, to Jan. 3, 2026

The itinerary explores Australia and New Zealand on an 18-day voyage with celebrations of Christmas and New Year aboard the Silver Moon. The itinerary includes calls in Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound; an overnight exploration of Hobart, Tasmania; and an overnight call in Sydney.

King George Island to Puerto Williams (Antarctica Fly Cruise) | Dec. 21, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026

The expedition onboard the Silver Cloud features Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. Highlights include wildlife, a direct flight to King George Island, the Antarctic Peninsula, sailing through the Antarctic Sound, South Georgia and Puerto Williams.

Fort Lauderdale to Fort Lauderdale | Dec. 22, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026

The voyage aboard the Silver Dawn explores the East and South Caribbean. Beginning and ending in Fort Lauderdale, the itinerary includes Grand Turk, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, Roseau, Bequia, Fort-de-France, St. John’s and San Juan. Other highlights include fine cuisine, as well as engaging with the local culinary culture through the Sea and Land Taste culinary program.

Puerto Williams to Puerto Williams | Dec. 22, 2025, to Jan. 6, 2026

The sailing explores the Antarctic wilderness aboard the Silver Endeavour. Beginning and ending in Puerto Williams, the expedition features rare wildlife, the Drake Passage, Elephant Island, the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Shetland Islands.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Fort Lauderdale | Dec. 23, 2025, to Jan. 6, 2026

The cruise features Caribbean destinations over Christmas and New Year onboard the Silver Ray. Beginning and ending in Fort Lauderdale, the journey includes a call in San Juan, local cuisine and the hospitality of island communities.