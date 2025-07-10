Silversea Announces Exclusive Charter Flights to Galapagos Islands

Silversea announced that starting July 5, 2025, the company will eliminate a layover in Guayaquil and reduce travel time to two hours.

The company is offering new charter flights between Quito, Ecuador and San Cristóbal Island in the Galápagos, exclusively reserved for guests sailing on board Silver Origin, alongside pre- and post-cruise enhancements.

“At the core of everything we do is a commitment to continual evolution, shaping the most enriching experiences for our guests,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“This enhanced guest journey to the Galápagos reflects this dedication, streamlining every touchpoint to make visiting this bucket list destination more accessible and seamless than ever,” added Hernandez.

“We always put the guest at the center of everything we do, creating opportunities for deeper connections to the destination, and this is one more way we’re leveraging our deep expedition and destination expertise to further elevate the Silversea experience.”

The company said in a press release that the new charter flights offer private check-in services. Once onboard, guests will enjoy upgraded amenities, including an enhanced in-flight meal service featuring both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, blocked middle seats and increased passenger space.

Also on offer are pre- and post-cruise hotel stays and tour options in Quito, Ecuador.

The Silver Origin, offering year-round seven-to-14-night expeditions in the Galápagos, features 50 all-suite accommodations with butler service in every suite.

Additional onboard highlights include expedition leaders, crew-to-guest ratios, personalized service and Certified Naturalist Guides accredited and licensed by the Galápagos National Park.