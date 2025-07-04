Shore Excursions Group Reaches 5 Million Tour Milestone

Shore Excursions Group announced its delivery of five million tours worldwide, marking a milestone in the company’s journey.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this benchmark with the travelers and partners who made it possible,” said Paul Kiritsy, CEO of Shore Excursions Group.

“Cruise passengers today want more immersive and personalized shore excursions that reveal the unique cultural highlights of every port of call. Reaching five million tours shows just how many travelers are seeking real, authentic experiences to transform vacations into lifelong memories,” added Kiritsy.

“In line with the cruise industry’s recovery and renewed growth, our sales now exceed pre-pandemic levels. And as demand for experiential adventures increases from both repeat and first-time cruisers, we will continue to curate high-quality shore excursions that go beyond the ordinary.”

The company said in a press release that, with a presence at more than 350 ports across all seven continents, the group has established itself as a leading option for cruisers, offering cultural immersions, culinary explorations, wildlife encounters, glacier treks and historical ruin excavations.

The group said that it continues to strengthen partnerships with travel agencies worldwide.

Shore Excursions Group offers agents commissions on every booking, as well as marketing resources and tools designed to help identify and book the best excursions tailored to clients’ needs.

The milestone comes alongside the addition of 1,000 new excursions in 2024, further expanding the group’s selection.