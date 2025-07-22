SeaDream Yacht Club Launches 2028 Caribbean Voyages

SeaDream Yacht Club has announced its spring 2028 Caribbean season, offering 32 new voyages between January and April aboard the SeaDream I and SeaDream II.

The company said in a press release that each itinerary is curated to showcase the Caribbean’s most intimate and exclusive destinations.

“We continue to listen to our guests, and their desire is clear. They want more of the Virgin Islands, more time ashore and the freedom to explore at their own pace,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“This new season is our answer to that. It is the Caribbean as only SeaDream can show it,” added Brynestad.

The company added that for 2028, SeaDream Yacht Club’s Bahamas yachting voyages return for the fourth consecutive year.

With departures directly from Palm Beach, Florida, the seven-day voyages explore the Bahamas’ beaches, deserted cays, culture, national parks, snorkeling spots and exclusive golf resorts.

All voyages include SeaDream’s signature Champagne & Caviar Splash beach party, and guests will enjoy complimentary use of SeaDream’s Marina and watersports equipment.

Highlights of the season include the following: