SeaDream II Connects to Shore Power for First Time

During a 14-hour call in Bergen, Norway, this week, the SeaDream II connected to the local power grid in Bergen for the first time, achieving zero emissions.

“This is an important milestone for us and another step forward in our journey to more sustainable travel. Visiting some of the world’s most beautiful destinations comes with a responsibility,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“We are glad to see more ports following the lead of Port of Bergen and other front-runners in offering shore power facilities. It’s a benefit for us, it’s a benefit for the local communities, and it’s a benefit for the environment,” added Brynestad.

SeaDream Yacht Club said in a press release that the SeaDream II was upgraded to accommodate shore power connectivity in 2023, while the SeaDream I underwent the upgrade during a drydock at Naval Rocha in Lisbon, Portugal, early in 2024.

This makes the company the first to have upgraded its entire fleet with shore power connectivity.

“We are ready to connect wherever the facilities are available to us, and we have been for a long time. The more ports that make shore power available, the greater the impact we can have together,” said Brynestad.

According to the press release, the upgrade of shore power capabilities marks the latest step in the company’s decades-long commitment to sustainability.

Itineraries have been optimized for slower speed and lower fuel consumption, and SeaDream was the first luxury cruise line to ban the use of heavy fuel oil.

In addition, the company introduced a full plant-based menu more than a decade ago, sourcing goods locally and minimizing food waste. It also replaced plastic items with more sustainable options or removed single-use items altogether.