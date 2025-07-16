Seabourn Unveils Enhanced Seabourn Club Loyalty Program

Seabourn is enhancing its “Seabourn Club” loyalty program. Launching October 20, and shaped by guest and trade partner feedback, the program will introduce new benefit options, accelerated access to loyalty level status and a refined cruise award structure.

“We recognize that guest preferences continue to evolve, and we’ve taken a closer look at how we can better align Seabourn Club with what today’s travelers expect, especially when it comes to faster access to meaningful benefits and enjoying a richer suite of onboard enhancements,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn.

The company said in a press release that new choice benefits for guests (with certain restrictions applying) include upgraded streaming Wi-Fi from the Silver Member level and complimentary laundry from the Gold Member level.

There are now lower thresholds to achieve Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Elite Member levels. For example, a guest will become a Silver Member with 15 points instead of 20.

The change will result in automatic elevation to Club Member level for 23 percent of current Seabourn guests when the program takes effect on October 20.

Guests will now earn Seabourn Club Points for paid upgrades to the penthouse and premium suites. This is in addition to the existing ways guests already earn Club Points.

According to the company, Diamond and Diamond Elite special events have been reinstated on every voyage.

Complimentary award cruises will feature a refreshed structure that allows guests to continue to build toward future cruise awards over time.

Guests will earn a seven-day Club Award Cruise at 350 Club Days and an additional 14-day Club Award Cruise 110 Club Days later.

After 460 Club Days, guests will then earn an additional seven-day Club Award Cruise every 110 Club Days.

Guests who are close to earning a Milestone Award Cruise under the current program will have an opportunity to do so before the updated program takes effect.

From July 15 to October 19, 2025, Seabourn will offer a special booking promotion, providing the opportunity to book eligible cruises and receive advance credit for those days prior to the voyage.

This allows guests to reach their Milestone Cruise Award under the current requirement, which is 140 redeemable sailed days for a seven-day cruise and 250 days for a 14-day cruise.