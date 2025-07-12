Seabourn Launches ‘Sail Into Savings’ Event

Seabourn launched its exclusive “Sail Into Savings” event. For a limited time, guests can choose from two offers on select 2025-27 ocean and expedition voyages.
Guests can save up to 15 percent on select 2025-26 winter and spring cruises and expeditions to Antarctica, Asia, the Caribbean and more.
Alternatively, guests can receive a two-category Veranda Suite upgrade and up to $2,000 per suite shipboard credit on select 2026-27 cruises and expeditions to Alaska, Europe, the Arctic and more.
The “Sail Into Savings” event is now available to book through September 23, 2025, the company said in a press release.
“Whether you’re drawn to the polar regions or the charm of a Mediterranean summer, this event offers unmatched value across our ultra-luxury voyages,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn.
“We know our guests are looking for travel that engages all the senses, and ‘Sail Into Savings’ is an invitation to plan ahead and enjoy every moment, from the exceptional service and serene surroundings to regionally inspired cuisine that connects them to the heart of each destination,” added Tamis.
The event applies to more than 500 worldwide ocean and expedition itineraries, including:
Savings
- December 2-14, 2025 | 12-day “Treasures Of Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao” on the Seabourn Ovation
- February 6-17, 2026 | 11-day “The Great White Continent” on the Seabourn Pursuit
- March 30-April 13, 2026 | 14-day “Japan’s Crafts & Cherry Blossoms” on the Seabourn Encore, and
- April 2-21, 2026 | 19-day “Easter & Pitcairn Islands: Marooned, Moai & Mutineers” on the Seabourn Pursuit.
Veranda Suite Upgrade
- May 16-30, 2026 | 14-day “In Search Of The Midnight Sun” on the Seabourn Ovation
- May 29-June 12, 2026 | 14-day “Alaska Glaciers, Fjords & Inside Passage” on the Seabourn Encore
- July 16-26, 2026 | 10-day “Iceland & Scoresbysund” on the Seabourn Venture, and
- August 23-Sept. 6, 2026 | 14-day “Grecian Gems, Adriatic & Dalmatian Delights” on the Seabourn Quest.