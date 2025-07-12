Seabourn Launches ‘Sail Into Savings’ Event

Seabourn launched its exclusive “Sail Into Savings” event. For a limited time, guests can choose from two offers on select 2025-27 ocean and expedition voyages.

Guests can save up to 15 percent on select 2025-26 winter and spring cruises and expeditions to Antarctica, Asia, the Caribbean and more.

Alternatively, guests can receive a two-category Veranda Suite upgrade and up to $2,000 per suite shipboard credit on select 2026-27 cruises and expeditions to Alaska, Europe, the Arctic and more.

The “Sail Into Savings” event is now available to book through September 23, 2025, the company said in a press release.

“Whether you’re drawn to the polar regions or the charm of a Mediterranean summer, this event offers unmatched value across our ultra-luxury voyages,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn.

“We know our guests are looking for travel that engages all the senses, and ‘Sail Into Savings’ is an invitation to plan ahead and enjoy every moment, from the exceptional service and serene surroundings to regionally inspired cuisine that connects them to the heart of each destination,” added Tamis.

The event applies to more than 500 worldwide ocean and expedition itineraries, including:

Savings

December 2-14, 2025 | 12-day “Treasures Of Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao” on the Seabourn Ovation

February 6-17, 2026 | 11-day “The Great White Continent” on the Seabourn Pursuit

March 30-April 13, 2026 | 14-day “Japan’s Crafts & Cherry Blossoms” on the Seabourn Encore, and

April 2-21, 2026 | 19-day “Easter & Pitcairn Islands: Marooned, Moai & Mutineers” on the Seabourn Pursuit.

Veranda Suite Upgrade