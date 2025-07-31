Seabourn Announces Pole to Pole: Grand Expedition for 2027

Seabourn has unveiled its first-ever expedition Grand Voyage, a 94-day “Pole to Pole: Grand Expedition” on the Seabourn Venture.

Sailing Aug. 17 to Nov. 19, 2027, the voyage will span more than 20,500 nautical miles, charting a course from the High Arctic to Antarctica and offering a combination of remote landings, expeditions, wildlife sightings and experiences.

The 94-day voyage begins with an overnight stay in Reykjavik, Iceland, followed by a charter flight to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, where guests will embark the ship.

Over the course of the sailing, the Seabourn Venture will offer 60 days of expedition experiences and visits to destinations across 14 countries and territories.

This includes five days in Antarctica, three in South Georgia and three in the Falkland Islands, as well as six days in the Northwest Passage and a new three-day experience to the Ellesmere Island in the Arctic Archipelago.

Additional highlights include 33 sea days and crossings of the equator, Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn. Between the poles, guests will also explore tropical islands and coastal regions across the Caribbean and South America.

The sailing concludes in Ushuaia, Argentina, with a post-cruise charter flight to Buenos Aires. The full itinerary is available on Seabourn’s website.

Reservations are currently open for sale to past guests and will be open for sale to the public on Aug. 13, 2025, the company said in a press release.

According to the company, the voyage will offer expedition experiences led by an expert 23-person expedition team of scientists, scholars, naturalists and more.

Expedition highlights include:

Guided zodiac tours, hikes and nature walks

Daily expedition recaps and briefings, fireside chats and destination-specific enrichment, and

Signature Seabourn experiences, including the Polar Plunge and Caviar on Ice.

In addition, the voyage will offer “Image Masters,” an optional onboard photography workshop that provides in-the-field instruction on photo composition, camera technique, editing and retouching, led by the ship’s photographer.

Seabourn said it will also offer a shorter 82-day Grand Expedition option from Aug. 29 to Nov. 19, 2027.

Guests sailing on the 94- or 82-day voyage will receive: