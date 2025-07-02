Sea Cloud Announces Culinary Sailing with Chef Ben Robinson

Sea Cloud Cruises announced an exclusive culinary sailing experience featuring internationally acclaimed Celebrity Chef Ben Robinson.

The exclusive seven-night culinary voyage, which is part of Sea Cloud’s Cultivated Journeys series, sets sail from St. Maarten roundtrip from January 25 to February 1, 2026, aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit.

The company said in a press release that the Caribbean itinerary sails across six islands, including St. Barth, Antigua, Virgin Gorda, Jost van Dyke and Norman Island.

The itinerary offers a mix of full-day sails, onshore exploration and onboard experiences. Other highlights include live culinary showcases, personal storytelling and exclusive tasting events with Chef Robinson.

“Chef Robinson is a magnetic talent who brings both culinary brilliance and a sense of fun to every gathering,” said Mirell Reyes, president and CEO of Sea Cloud Cruises North America.

“Pairing his charisma and culinary skill with the romantic atmosphere of Sea Cloud Spirit promises an enriching and unforgettable journey, added Reyes.

Trained in Florence and at Heston Blumenthal’s three-Michelin-starred The Fat Duck in the UK, Chef Robinson helmed galleys aboard some of the world’s largest private yachts.

According to the company, he is known for his wit, artistry, creativity and ability to connect with guests and elevate cuisine.

According to the press release, fares begin at $4,495 per person, with limited-time early-bird rates available.