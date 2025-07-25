Scenic Names Allianz Partner for Travel Protection Products

Scenic Group has announced that Allianz Partners is now its exclusive partner, providing travel protection products to offer coverage, protection and peace of mind to its travelers.

The company said in a press release that guests planning a cruise experience with Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours or Emerald Cruises can now purchase Allianz Partners travel protection while they’re booking their cruise.

“This exciting partnership gives Scenic Group guests the ability to conveniently protect their trips with the global leader in travel insurance and travel assistance while gaining peace of mind so that they can fully enjoy cruising on our luxurious super yachts and river cruise ships,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group, U.S.A./LATAM.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Scenic Group as they continue to deliver curated experiences in some of the world’s most captivating destinations by ocean and river,” said Tom Trotta, vice president of sales, North America, at Allianz Partners.

“Scenic Group guests who select our travel protection can look forward to their trip knowing that we’re here to guard their travel investment from the risk of losing non-refundable payments due to covered unexpected cancellations, interruptions and delays, as well as other unforeseen situations that may be covered by their policy,” added Trotta.

Allianz Partners’ travel protection may include reimbursement benefits for unexpected, covered trip cancellations, interruptions and travel delays, as well as benefits for covered unforeseen medical emergencies and baggage issues.

Guests will also have access to Allianz Partners’ concierge services and the Allyz app.

The group added that for a limited time through the end of 2025, it is offering an incentive to travel advisors who book a client cruise with Allianz Partners’ travel protection on a Scenic or Emerald cruise.

Allianz Partners’ customers with emergency medical benefits can now book in-person or virtual doctor visits via the Allyz app or through its 24/7 travel assistance team.

Global Doctor Visits are offered and consultation fees for the first three visits per trip are handled behind the scenes, so customers don’t need to file a claim for the cost of the doctor visit.

Allianz Partners’ travel protection plans include trip protection benefits that may reimburse Scenic Group guests up to 100 percent of their non-refundable insured trip cost if they are required to cancel or interrupt their voyage for a reason covered by their plan.