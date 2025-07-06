Scenic Group Joins Ensemble as Preferred Cruise Partner

Scenic Group announced a new partnership with Ensemble, a boutique travel agency consortium of top-tier travel agencies across the U.S. and Canada.

Through this alignment, Scenic and Emerald Cruises join a portfolio of best-in-class suppliers, extending its reach to Ensemble’s network of travel professionals.

Scenic said in a press release that the affiliation reinforces its commitment to delivering experiences while equipping Ensemble advisors with access to cruise itineraries, marketing tools and enhanced booking incentives.

“Partnering with Ensemble is a powerful opportunity to align with a network that shares our values of innovation, quality and advisor-centric service,” said Ken Muskat, president of Scenic Group.

“This collaboration expands our visibility among North America’s most respected travel professionals and enables us to better support their success. We provide a professional team of Regional Sales Directors to partner with our valued Ensemble travel advisors to help develop programs and drive sales, deliver customized training and marketing programs, offer easy utilization of booking tools and a service-oriented approach to our call center support,” added Muskat.

“Our partnership ultimately provides the network with expanded access to our diverse collection of immersive, luxury journeys, which are heavily sought after by today’s luxury travelers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours and Emerald Cruises to Ensemble’s growing portfolio of cruise partners,” said Rachel Grogan, senior director of partner relations of cruise at Ensemble.

“Their reputation for exceptional service, immersive itineraries and innovative ships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver elevated and enriching travel experiences for our members’ clients. This partnership gives our advisors access to an even broader range of cruise options to suit today’s sophisticated traveler,” added Grogan.

Scenic Group is launching a limited-time offer available on new bookings made in July and August 2025 to celebrate the partnership. This promotion applies across all 2025 river and ocean sailings with Scenic and Emerald Cruises.