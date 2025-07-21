Scenic Announces Return of Summer Black Friday Sale

Scenic Group announced the return of its Summer Black Friday Sale, a limited offer running from July 21, 2025, through Aug. 3, 2025.

The sale offers guests early access to two-for-one fares, free airfare and bonus savings of up to $4,000 per suite on select 2025–27 river and ocean cruises.

The offer is valid for European river, Caribbean yacht and polar expeditions across the Scenic and Emerald brands.

The offer also features:

Up to $1,750 per suite in bonus savings on 2025-26 river cruises

Up to $4,000 per suite in bonus savings on 2025-27 Discovery Yacht Cruises

This offer is combinable with two-for-one fares, free airfare when paid in full, a 10 percent nonrefundable bonus savings and a free single supplement on select departures.

Emerald Cruises’ exclusive offers include:

Up to $1,250 per suite in bonus savings on 2025-26 river cruises and 2025-26 yacht cruises

This offer is combinable with two-for-one fares, free airfare when paid in full, a 10 percent nonrefundable bonus savings and a free single supplement on select departures.

The company said in a press release that the promotion code is “SUMMERBF”.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours:

“Beautiful Bordeaux” (Sept 25, 2025) | Sailing Bordeaux’s wine country, featuring vineyard visits, French cooking classes and cultural experiences along the Gironde, Dordogne and Garonne rivers

“Jewels of Europe River Cruise” (Nov 5, 2025) | Sailing between Budapest and Amsterdam, showcasing Europe’s cities, landscapes and historical sites

“Wellness Retreat: Barbados to Spain” (April 24, 2026) | Sailing aboard the Scenic Eclipse with expert-led wellness programs across the Atlantic, and

“Canary Islands, Morocco & South Spain” (April 7, 2026) | Sailing to coastal gems, cultures and desert landscapes on the Scenic Eclipse from Tenerife to Barcelona.

Emerald Cruises: