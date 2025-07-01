Royal Caribbean’s First Royal Beach Club Available to Book

Royal Caribbean has opened bookings for the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

Starting today, vacationers booked on sailings visiting Nassau beginning late December 2025 can purchase their all-inclusive day passes on the company’s website ahead of the destination’s debut in December 2025.

The destination features beaches, pools, ways to grab a bite and drink, the world’s largest swim-up bar and more.

Highlights include The Deep End pool; DJ-spun tunes at The Floating Flamingo, the world’s largest swim-up bar; three beach grills and 10 bars.

Also on offer is live music, entertainment, local artisan shops and more.

A selection of all-inclusive day passes will be available, offering access to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island’s experiences and beach amenities.

The options include the following:

Day Pass with Unlimited Open Bar and Dining, starting from $169.99 for guests ages 21+, and

Day Pass with Non-Alcoholic Drinks and Dining, starting from $129.99 for guests ages 13+; $109.99 for ages 4-12; and free for guests ages three and under.

For an upgraded experience, guests can bundle their day pass with a beverage package onboard or pair it with exclusive destination experiences at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Amenities include the following: