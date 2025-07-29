Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Royal Caribbean: 2028 To See Step-Up in Earnings Power

Odyssey of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Group should see a significant step-up in earnings power in 2028 with more new ships in service, its river cruise brand, beach clubs and Perfect Day Mexico all in operation, according to Jason Liberty, CEO, who spoke on the company’s 2025 second quarter earnings call.

Royal Caribbean is already on track, exceeding its Perfecta targets of 20 percent compounded annual growth.

Illustrating its pricing power, Michael Bayley, president of the Royal Caribbean brand, commented that an ultimate day cabana at the Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island, set to open later this year, demands up to $10,000 for a single day.

The Royal Caribbean brand brings about three million guests to Nassau each year, and Bayley said he expects about one million to visit the beach club, with demand most likely exceeding supply, which will allow a dynamic pricing policy.

Overall, Liberty cited a strong demand environment, with healthy customers spending confidently, and noted that bookings have accelerated throughout the year, with value being a critical driver. Forty percent of the guests are loyalty members.

2025 is on track to be another record year the group, according to Liberty.

