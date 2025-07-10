Riviera Launches Digital Training Platform for Travel Advisors

Riviera Travel announced the launch of Riviera Explorer, a digital learning platform designed to support travel advisors in selling Riviera’s European river cruises. The platform offers advisors training experience and growth in knowledge and confidence.

“Travel advisors play such a pivotal role in our industry, and we are committed to providing them with the tools they need to grow and enhance their business,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel.

“Riviera Explorer is an accessible, efficient, and impactful platform designed to enhance advisors’ knowledge and sales skills. Our goal is to empower as many travel advisors as possible to confidently sell the Riviera product,” added Milan.

The training hub currently features six modules, including an overview of Europe’s major rivers, the company said in a press release. It is designed to help advisors match clients with the right itinerary by offering lessons on Riviera’s fleet, solo travel options, group offerings, grand tours and the brand’s hotel, flight and transport capabilities.

Each category begins with a video module, followed by key highlights, quick facts and a series of quizzes to reinforce learning, Riviera said.

Riviera Explorer entails three levels: Freshman, Senior and Graduate. As travel advisors progress through the modules, they level up their knowledge and skills and upon completing the whole program, they’ll earn the title of Riviera Graduate along with a certificate of achievement. Travel advisors can become a Graduate in four to five hours.

According to the company, the platform is designed to be approachable and flexible, allowing advisors to complete the program in a day or at their own pace over time.

To celebrate the launch of Riviera Explorer, Riviera Travel is offering 20 FAM trip spots to advisors who complete all modules by September 30.

Those who qualify will be automatically entered to win a spot on one of two European river cruise FAM trips in 2026, with 10 advisors on each sailing.

Riviera Explorer will continue to add new modules, seasonal campaigns, brand updates and developments to the platform.