Quark Unveils 2025-26 Polar Voyages July Savings Offer

Quark Expeditions has announced its July Savings Event, offering up to $ 9,000 off Antarctic 2025-26 and Arctic 2026 voyages.

The promotion runs until July 14 and offers savings on expeditions to Antarctica, Greenland, Svalbard and Patagonia.

Among the offers is Antarctica by Helicopter, with $6,774 in savings for a limited time.

The company said in a press release that the itinerary fully leverages the capabilities of the Ultramarine and its two twin-engine helicopters.

Guests will have access to the rarely visited eastern Antarctic Peninsula, including the Antarctic Sound, Erebus and Terror Gulf, and the Weddell Sea.

The itinerary offers at least two helicopter flightseeing excursions and one helicopter landing, in addition to Zodiac cruises and land-based adventures across 12 days. The areas offer the chance to spot seals, whales and Emperor Penguins.

In addition, the “Antarctic Express: Crossing the Circle” voyage aboard the Ocean Explorer combines Quark’s “Crossing the Circle: Southern Expedition” with a round-trip charter flight from Chile, bypassing the Drake Passage to maximize time spent exploring off the ship.

Beginning the voyage at King George Island, the expedition heads south along the highlights of the Antarctic Peninsula before crossing the legendary 66°33′ south latitude and entering the Antarctic Circle.

From there, guests may have the opportunity to paddle below the boundary and traverse southern Antarctic lands before traveling north.

Another offering is “Essential Patagonia” onboard the Ultramarine, which will navigate fjords and offer aerial views of glaciers and landscapes from twin-engine helicopters.

Guests will land atop mountain peaks, explore an 85,000-hectare private estancia, delve into Puerto Natales’ heritage and encounter the region’s diverse wildlife, including guanacos, Andean foxes, whales, pumas and Magellanic penguins.

In the Arctic 26 season, adventurers can choose from a range of expeditions, including wildlife spotting on the Spitsbergen Circumnavigation or Svalbard Explorer voyages, as well as the opportunity to chase the Northern Lights on Adventures in Northeast Greenland.

Travel Advisors can take advantage of Quark Expeditions’ Quote and Hold tool, allowing them to respond swiftly to client inquiries and ensure a seamless and exceptional service experience, the company added.