Port Authority NSW Awards Grants to Nine Community Groups

Nine community groups from across the state’s port precincts have received a funding boost through the Port Authority of New South Wales’ (NSW) 2025 Community Grants Program.
The grants provide funding to grassroots organizations delivering projects that strengthen community connections, promote sustainability and support the well-being of people in port regions.
The authority said in a press release that the recipients were selected from a pool of 87 applications.
Port Authority Chief Executive Officer John McKenna said that the program supports the people and projects that help port communities thrive.
“Port Authority is strongly linked to the communities we operate in, and we’re proud to back initiatives that leave our ports in a better place,” McKenna said.
“From youth mentorship and maritime safety to educating people about the marine environment, each of these projects helps to build stronger and more connected communities,” McKenna added.
Port Authority Head of Regional Ports Peter Ernst said the grants provide the support needed to turn ideas into action.
“For small local organizations, receiving a grant can mean the difference between having a great idea and making it happen. It’s what helps a community event come to life, or getting a much-needed safety upgrade installed. That kind of support can have a lasting impact,” added Ernst.
The grant recipients include the following:
- Sydney | Reverse Garbage: Workshops for school students, turning reclaimed materials into artworks to raise awareness of marine litter and the impact on local ecosystems
- Sydney | Making Waves Foundation, Sydney Harbour: Mentoring program teaching disadvantaged youth boatbuilding and maritime skills
- Port Botany | Volunteer Marine Rescue Botany Port Hacking: Simulated radio console to train volunteers in radio operations to improve emergency response capabilities
- Newcastle and Yamba | Swimming NSW: Free swim clinics promoting swimming and coaching development
- Newcastle | Marine Rescue Newcastle: New desktop computers for training and administration to support marine rescue operations
- Newcastle | Making Waves Foundation: Sailing program empowering disadvantaged and disabled youth to maritime skills
- Port Kembla | Port Kembla Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Installation of Automated External Defibrillators for port users, beachgoers and visitors
- Port Kembla | Goats Creek Longboarders: Surfing and wellness program promoting physical activity, social interaction and environmental advocacy, and
- Eden | Eden Whale Festival: Supporting the annual festival celebrating the whales’ southern migration.