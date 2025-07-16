Port Authority NSW Awards Grants to Nine Community Groups

Nine community groups from across the state’s port precincts have received a funding boost through the Port Authority of New South Wales’ (NSW) 2025 Community Grants Program.

The grants provide funding to grassroots organizations delivering projects that strengthen community connections, promote sustainability and support the well-being of people in port regions.

The authority said in a press release that the recipients were selected from a pool of 87 applications.

Port Authority Chief Executive Officer John McKenna said that the program supports the people and projects that help port communities thrive.

“Port Authority is strongly linked to the communities we operate in, and we’re proud to back initiatives that leave our ports in a better place,” McKenna said.

“From youth mentorship and maritime safety to educating people about the marine environment, each of these projects helps to build stronger and more connected communities,” McKenna added.

Port Authority Head of Regional Ports Peter Ernst said the grants provide the support needed to turn ideas into action.

“For small local organizations, receiving a grant can mean the difference between having a great idea and making it happen. It’s what helps a community event come to life, or getting a much-needed safety upgrade installed. That kind of support can have a lasting impact,” added Ernst.

The grant recipients include the following: