Ponant Adds Ship to French Polynesia for 2026-27

Ponant is expanding its presence in French Polynesia with the introduction of new winter itineraries aboard Le Jacques Cartier beginning with the 2026-27 season.

“With the debut of Le Jacques Cartier in French Polynesia, Ponant Explorations Group now offers two unique ways to experience the extraordinary with our distinctively positioned brands appealing to every inclination for both expedition and leisure travel,” said Samuel Chamberlain, the group’s CEO of the Americas.

“While the Paul Gauguin continues to define immersive, year-round discovery in the region, the winter deployment of Le Jacques Cartier brings a new perspective, more remote and more expeditionary. Both brands share the hallmarks of our group: a commitment to meaningful travel through cultural immersion, French flair, environmental stewardship, and expert-led enrichment,” added Chamberlain.

“With Le Jacques Cartier joining The Gauguin in Polynesia, we’re expanding the choices available to discerning travelers seeking authenticity, elegance and adventure and cementing our leadership position in the region as the destination expert.”

Ponant said in a press release that it will offer new itineraries that complement the group’s leadership in the region with Paul Gauguin Cruises, which has been sailing the islands year-round for more than 26 years.

The new itineraries aboard Le Jacques Cartier will offer calls to the remote Gambier and Austral Islands, and explore the Society Islands, Tuamotus and Marquesas.

From October 2026 through February 2027, the two new itineraries aboard Le Jacques Cartier will be offered in addition to voyages to the Marquesas.

All three 14-night itineraries travel roundtrip from Papeete, Tahiti and are available for booking:

“Secret Polynesia: From the Society to the Austral Islands”

October 18 and December 13, 2026

Itineraries feature Tuamotus, the wild Gambier Islands and the remote Austral archipelago

Fares from $11,550 per guest, double occupancy.

“From French Polynesia to Pitcairn Island”

November 15, 2026

The itinerary features Tuamotu, the Gambier Islands and Pitcairn.

Fares from $11,080 per guest, double occupancy.

“Polynesian Bliss: Marquesas, Tuamotu and Society Islands”