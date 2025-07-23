Plaque Exchange Marks Aroya’s First Visit to Marmaris

A plaque exchange was held onboard the Aroya to mark the ship’s first visit to the port of Marmaris in Turkey.

According to the company, the celebration was held on the bridge of the vessel, which is currently offering its first season in the Mediterranean.

Aroya’s inaugural visit to Marmaris was part of a seven-night cruise to Greece, Turkey and Egypt, and took place on July 8, 2025.

As part of the ceremony, Aroya’s Captain Jan Galinder and a representative from Aroya Cruises exchanged commemorative plaques with the General Manager of Marmaris Port, Murat Tugan.

The representatives from Marmaris Port also took part in a tour aboard the ship.

After departing from Istanbul on July 5, the Aroya also paid visits to Kaş, Bodrum and Alexandria during the same cruise.

Following its maiden season in the Red Sea, the ship debuted in the Mediterranean in late June, kicking off a series of weeklong cruises out of Istanbul.

The seven-night itineraries also sail to Greece and include visits to destinations like Mykonos, Rhodes, Souda Bay and Piraeus.

The season runs through mid-September, when the ship is scheduled to offer an eight-night repositioning cruise back to the Red Sea.

Originally built for Dream Cruises at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Aroya entered service in 2017 as the World Dream.

After being acquired by Aroya Cruises in 2024, the vessel underwent a major refurbishment in Europe, during which over 95 percent of its interior areas were rebuilt.

Now designed to offer the company’s “Remarkably Arabian” experience, the vessel offers unique features, including seven specialty restaurants and a larger-than-average kids’ club.

The Aroya is also equipped with prayer rooms and hookah areas, as well as coffee and tea shops, a library, a large wellness area and a VIP area for suite guests.