Piano Land to Sail from Malaysia

Hwajing Travel & Tours has announced a deal with Astro Ocean Cruises to bring the Piano Land to Malaysia.

The ship will become the first Chinese vessel to homeport in Malaysia, where it will sail starting on Nov. 30 and sailing a series of cruises through Dec. 13.

Hwajing Travel & Tours previously worked with Costa Cruises to sail from Malaysia.

The upcoming itineraries will include a three-day, two-night sailing (Penang – Port Klang – Penang) and a four-day, three-night voyage covering Penang, Langkawi, and Port Klang.

Passengers will be able to embark from either Penang or Port Klang.

The signing ceremony, held at the Penang Port Commission, was witnessed by Dato’ Yeoh Soon Hin, Chairman of the Penang Port Commission and Deputy Chairman of Tourism Malaysia. The agreement was signed between Mr. Kenny Cheong, Managing Director of Hwajing Travel & Tours, and Mr. Jian-feng Tong, Vice President of Astro Ocean Cruise.

“In line with Transport Minister YB Anthony Loke’s vision to position Malaysia as a premier homeport destination, we are committed to driving the nation’s cruise tourism agenda forward,” said Yeoh.

“By encouraging travellers to begin and conclude their cruise itineraries in Malaysia, we aim to boost tourist arrivals, create local employment opportunities, and showcase Malaysia’s vibrant culture, heritage, and cuisine on the global stage. With the right strategy, cruise tourism holds tremendous potential to deliver sustained economic benefits and uplift communities across the country.”

Cheong added: “Welcoming Piano Land to Malaysia reinforces our commitment to making cruise holidays more accessible and enriching for both Malaysian and Southeast Asian travellers. This milestone comes at a special time for us, as Hwajing celebrates its 36th anniversary this year. We look forward to playing a key role in developing Malaysia into a thriving homeport hub for international cruises.”

Top photo: Left to Right Mr. Tong Jian-feng – Dato Yeoh Soon Hin – Mr. Kenny Cheong