Photos: Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas Gets AquaDome

Aquadome

Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas reached a new milestone with the successful installation of the 327-ton AquaDome at Meyer Turku in Finland.

Lifted on top of the third Icon-class ship, the glass-and-steel structure marks an engineering feat of iconic proportions, the company said.

The Legend will continue to take shape ahead of its summer 2026 debut in the Mediterranean for Royal Caribbean International sailing from Barcelona.

Following that, the ship will reposition to Port Everglades to sail year-round starting next November, offering six-night Western Caribbean and eight-night Southern Caribbean cruises.

 

