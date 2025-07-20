Oceania Debuts Gérard Bertrand Food and Wine Pairing Experience

Oceania Cruises will unveil an exclusive Gérard Bertrand Food and Wine Pairing lunch, a new signature experience designed to elevate its food and wine offerings.

The experience debuted aboard the Oceania Allura during her inaugural voyage on July 18 and will launch on the Oceania Vista in September, as well as on the Oceania Marina and Oceania Riviera by 2026.

The company said in a press release that the six-course lunch is paired with Gérard Bertrand wines. The menu features flavor profiles, regional varieties and pairings that bring food and wine together.

The pairing experience, guided by Oceania’s expert chefs and sommeliers, offers an intimate, educational lunch in the line’s signature French restaurant, Jacques. It is available for up to 40 guests at $175 per person (plus gratuities) on select days during each voyage.

“At Oceania Cruises, we are always looking for unique ways to inspire curiosity and create deeper connections through our onboard offerings,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer at Oceania Cruises.

“Our guests aren’t simply looking to enjoy exceptional food and wine. They want to explore, learn and personalize their luxury cruise vacation in meaningful ways. The new Gérard Bertrand experience is a perfect example of how we continue to expand our diverse collection of discovery-led offerings, allowing guests to connect with place, people and culture from a fresh perspective,” added Montague.

Chef Alexis Quaretti, executive culinary director at Oceania Cruises, said: “Collaborating with Gérard Bertrand to craft this one-of-a-kind pairing menu has been an exciting opportunity to bring together culinary artistry and world-class French wines in a way that’s both inspiring and approachable.”

“It is a beautiful addition to our wide range of pairing experiences and a true reflection of our commitment to serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea. From hands-on cooking classes at The Culinary Center to sommelier-led lunches, immersive beverage tastings and demonstrations, we are constantly evolving our culinary journeys to surprise, delight and inspire our luxury guests,” added Quaretti.