Norwegian Cruise Line: Spring and Summer 2027 Deployment Out

Norwegian Cruise Line today revealed its spring/summer 2027 deployment.

The season features over 500 voyages across 20 ships, departing from nearly 30 homeports, including Miami; Seattle; New York City; Southampton, England, and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy.

From April through October 2027, the Norwegian fleet will call to 150 ports in 59 countries delivering immersive itineraries, including over 170 overnight stays.

“We’re proud to be the cruise line of choice for travelers who want more out of their vacation – more freedom, more destinations and more unforgettable experiences,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Our spring and summer 2027 deployment clearly brings our promise to life, offering something for everyone. Whether guests are hopping between European cities nearly every day, taking in Alaska’s natural beauty from ships custom-built to bring the outdoors in, or kicking back on the beach with family and friends at one of our two resort-style destinations, there’s no shortage of ways to relax, explore, and create unforgettable memories. I’m especially excited about the all-new experiences coming to Great Stirrup Cay, our private island in the Bahamas, that will truly provide guests with a variety of options —it’s all about giving guests more of what they love.”

Caribbean

The company said Great Stirrup Cay and Harvest Caye in Belize are featured on nearly every voyage during the spring/summer 2027 season.

Guests will have eight ships to choose from including the Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Viva, as well as easy access with embarkation ports across Florida. N

The Norwegian Viva will offer select Caribbean voyages from April 18, 2027 through May 16, 2027 from Miami calling to both Harvest Caye and Great Stirrup Cay. From April through October 2027, Norwegian Aqua will sail week-long Caribbean itineraries with Sunday departures from Miami followed by Orlando (Port Canaveral), Fla. and will debut in Falmouth, Jamaica as well as George Town, Cayman Islands.

During the same timeframe, Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Escape will offer three- to five-day sailings to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Miami and Orlando (Port Canaveral), Fla.

Guests can also look forward to cruises going to Bermuda, with voyages departing from Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. In 2027, three NCL ships will sail to Bermuda as part of the cruise line’s seven-month season.

The Norwegian Luna will make her debut in New York City on April 6, 2027. For the first time, the ship will offer five- to seven-day Bermuda voyages. Following her Boston debut in 2026 as the largest NCL ship to sail from the port, Norwegian Breakaway will return to her seasonal homeport starting April 18, 2027, and will sail seven-day Bermuda voyages with Sunday embarkations and call to Halifax (Nova Scotia), Canada.

After restarting cruise operations from Philadelphia in April 2026, the Norwegian Pearl will extend her stay at the SouthPort Marine Terminal Complex. Kicking off NCL’s third season of sailings from this homeport, guests can choose from seven-day Bermuda sailings from April 8, 2027 through Sept. 2, 2027 with visits to Norfolk, Virginia.

Moreover, both Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Pearl will sail Canada and New England itineraries from Aug. 29, 2027 to Oct. 17, 2027.

Europe

NCL will deploy eight ships with embarkation ports including Barcelona, Spain; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

Norwegian said these port-intensive voyages spend over 90 percent of their time in port with an average stay of nearly 11 hours and feature multiple overnight stays in cities like Istanbul; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Hamburg, Germany, as well as late-night departures from favorites like Santorini, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Ibiza, Spain.

In spring/summer 2027,the Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will return to Europe offering a variety of nine-to-11-day voyages across the continent. Norwegian Viva will sail Western Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries from June through October from four different homeports: Istanbul; Barcelona, Spain; Rome (Civitavecchia), and Ravenna (Venice), Italy.

The Norwegian Prima will offer Mediterranean voyages, featuring maiden calls to Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia, and Kotor, Montenegro. For the majority of the summer, she will make her return to Northern Europe to operate guest-favorite open-jaw voyages to Iceland and Norway, departing from Southampton, England, and Reykjavik, Iceland.

In September and October 2027, the Prima will close out her Europe season with three Baltic open-jaw sailings, which will also mark her inaugural turnaround in Helsinki and her maiden call in Riga, Latvia.

In addition, the Norwegian Sun will sail seven-day port-intensive Mediterranean itineraries with no sea days between May and August 2027 departing for the first time from Rome (Civitavecchia) and Venice (Ravenna), Italy.

The Norwegian Jewel will return to Europe for a full season for the first time in over a decade, offering seven- and nine-day Baltic voyages between Copenhagen, Denmark and Helsinki featuring first-time visits to Klaipeda, Lithuania; Riga, Latvia; and Gdynia, Poland.

The Norwegian Epic will offer NCL’s seven-day Western Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona, Spain and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy from May through October 2027.

Norwegian Dawn will cruise scenic open-jaw sailings from May through October 2027 between Barcelona, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal.

Alaska and More

The 2027 Alaska season will feature the Encore, Bliss, Jade and Joy.

The Norwegian Joy will sail seven-day voyages departing each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Seattle’s Pier 66. Furthermore, the Norwegian Joy will offer longer and more immersive nine- and 10-day voyages from mid-May to mid-June as well as end of August to end of September.

Beginning May 10, 2027 through Sept. 20, 2027, the Norwegian Jade will cruise a series of seven-day open-jaw sailings between Vancouver, British Columbia and Whittier, Alaska and feature iconic scenic cruising along Hubbard Glacier or Glacier Bay on each voyage

The Norwegian Spirit will remain in the Pacific through December 2027, offering a open-jaw voyages. The ship will homeport in Sydney, Australia; Lautoka, Fiji; Papeete, French Polynesia, and Honolulu, sailing 11 itineraries across the region. For most of the season, Norwegian Spirit will operate 11- to 13-day Southern Pacific voyages, calling to exotic destinations such as New Caledonia, Fiji, the Samoan Islands, French Polynesia, and the Cook Islands.