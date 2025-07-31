Norwegian Changes Cruise Itinerary Due to Port Availability

Norwegian Cruise Line is adjusting an itinerary onboard the Norwegian Getaway due to port availability in the Bahamas.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the ship’s October 29, 2025, sailing will drop visits to two destinations in the country.

“Every now and then, unexpected changes like port availability can shake up even the best-laid plans,” Norwegian said in its letter.

Sailing from PortMiami, the Norwegian Getaway was originally set to offer a five-night cruise to three destinations in the Bahamas: Nassau, Bimini and Great Stirrup Cay.

“While we work closely with port authorities to lock in every detail well in advance, circumstances may shift, and sometimes we are informed that space is no longer available,” the company continued.

“With that in mind, we want to let you know that due to updated port availability, our scheduled visits to Bimini and Nassau have been cancelled.”

Instead, the ship will now visit Norwegian’s private island destination of Great Stirrup Cay, as well as Cozumel in Mexico. The new itinerary also includes an extra day cruising in the Western Caribbean.

“These changes are often beyond our control, and as passionate cruisers ourselves, we truly understand how disappointing they can be,” Norwegian added.

Shore excursions booked through Norwegian for Bimini and Nassau will be automatically refunded, the company said, with full monetary refunds set to be issued.

“We know that planning a vacation is practically a full-time job. Between researching, coordinating and cramming everything you might need into a suitcase that barely zips, it’s a whole production, and we see you,” the company continued.

“So when we make an itinerary change, it’s never just a line on a map. It’s a decision we consider carefully, always keeping your experience at the heart of it.”

Following a fall foliage season in Canada and New England, the Norwegian Getaway is set to reposition to Miami in late October.

The ship is then set to kick off a series of short cruises to the Bahamas sailing from the homeport. No further changes to the vessel’s schedule have been announced.