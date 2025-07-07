New Global Cruise Ship Index Now Available

Cruise Industry News’ latest edition of the Global Cruise Ship Index is now available for immediate download.

The new index is a comprehensive Excel file that details the entire cruise fleet, offering fleet data for over 550 vessels.

The Excel-format database lists key fleet metrics, such as:

Cruise line

Ship name

Build date

Crew and passenger capacities

Shipyard

Building cost

Length and width

Ship type, and

Former names.

The file is available for immediate download here.

The detailed list is structured for ease of access and sorting as per the readers’ respective requirements.

The index also covers all ships currently in service, the newbuild orderbook, shore power ships, new players and limbo status ships.

