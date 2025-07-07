Twitter Facebook Linkedin
New Global Cruise Ship Index Now Available

Cruise Industry News’ latest edition of the Global Cruise Ship Index is now available for immediate download.

The new index is a comprehensive Excel file that details the entire cruise fleet, offering fleet data for over 550 vessels.

The Excel-format database lists key fleet metrics, such as:

  • Cruise line
  • Ship name
  • Build date
  • Crew and passenger capacities
  • Shipyard
  • Building cost
  • Length and width
  • Ship type, and
  • Former names.

 

The file is available for immediate download here.

The detailed list is structured for ease of access and sorting as per the readers’ respective requirements.

The index also covers all ships currently in service, the newbuild orderbook, shore power ships, new players and limbo status ships.

Download the Global Cruise Ship Index.

 

