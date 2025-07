Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced it will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the webcast will be available here on the company’s website for 30 days following the call.