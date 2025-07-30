NCL Gives Away 250 Cruises Sailing to Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced that as part of its “Escape to the Great Life” campaign, the company is launching a nationwide sweepstakes from July 29 to Aug. 31, 2025.

NCL will be giving away 250 cruises to Great Stirrup Cay for travelers to experience the new attractions.

Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, consumers can enter for a chance to win a four-day voyage in August 2026 for two in a balcony stateroom, inclusive of NCL’s popular More At Sea package.

Further details about the offer are available on the company’s website.

The company added that from July 29 to 31, 2025, NCL is bringing Great Stirrup Cay to SoHo with a limited-time engagement experience.

The company will have a custom “escape hatch” at 104 Grand Street, New York City, to transport the public to Great Stirrup Cay.

Guests will have the opportunity to view island visuals, dance to live steel drums, snag merchandise and enter to win the “Escape to the Great Life” sweepstakes.

The pop-up activation is open to the public on July 29, 2025, from 03:00 p.m. to 07:00 p.m. EST, and from 10:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m. EST on July 30 and 31, 2025.

Coinciding with the activation, seven custom “escape hatches” are hidden across Manhattan in:

Hudson Yards

Gansevoort Plaza

54th Street in Times Square

Broadway and Broome

Grand Central Station

State Street in the Financial District, and

Highline Sundeck on 14th Street.

Throughout August, three hatches will also be hidden in Miami, Wynwood, and at Bayside Marketplace.

For a limited time, NCL is offering up to $1,500 off all Caribbean and Bahamas sailings with “The Great Life Sale” for guests.

Latitudes Members will also receive a $50 onboard credit per stateroom to use during their sailing. In addition, guests can enjoy NCL’s More at Sea package, which provides over $2,000 in savings on amenities.