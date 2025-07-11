MXP Adds New Enhancements to Port Cost Management Software

MXP has introduced new powerful functionality with its Port Cost Management software.

Using actual itinerary data, sophisticated calculations can compute accurate costs even for complex scenarios, the company said.

MXP said that this now takes maritime financial operations to the next level.

The fully integrated MXP Enterprise Platform equips cruise lines with significant improvements in financial accuracy, enabling smarter budgeting, precise forecasting, and enhanced transparency in port-related financial planning.

Highlights:

Formula-Based Costing: Users can now define dynamic cost formulas using combinations of predefined variables such as vessel characteristics, passenger and crew counts, and itinerary details.

Advanced Tiering Logic: Apply conditional pricing based on thresholds like ship size, seasonality, call frequency, or passenger tiers, which MXP said is ideal for modeling port tariffs with precision.

Access Control & Full Audit Trails: Enhance governance with user-specific access rights and comprehensive audit logging for all formula and tier updates, ensuring transparency and compliance.

Simulation & Testing Tools: Run simulations with actual itinerary data to verify outcomes before applying formulas, giving users confidence and clarity on calculated values.

Automated & On-Demand Recalculation: Refresh invoice calculations with the latest operational data—either manually or through scheduled jobs—to keep everything up to date and aligned with current figures.

MXP said it enables cruise operators to make faster, more accurate, and data-driven cost decisions by automating calculations based on real operational variables.