MSC Reveals New Venues for World Asia

MSC Cruises today unveiled details of new and redesigned entertainment venues for MSC World Asia, which will start sailing in the Mediterranean in December 2026.

Among the highlights, the Clubhouse will be a new venue designed for families to enjoy classic table games, bumper cars, basketball, roller skating and the ship’s Lego family zone.

The two deck Luna Park, that also features on sister World Class ships the MSC World Europa and MSC World America, will have a new design for a new bar, interactive game shows, parties, LED displays and themed events. The main arena will have immersive digital displays, ceiling projections and dynamic lighting and sound to host daily youth activities.

The venue is also MSC World Asia’s main nightlife venue featuring live DJ sets and party experiences, the company said.

The Harbour has been redesigned with an Asian theme and the expansive outdoor park will feature Cliffhanger, an over-water swing ride sending guests over 50 meters above the ocean making MSC World Asia the only ship in Europe to offer the attraction.

The Harbour will also be home to the longest dry slide at sea, beginning from a new Asian pagoda, the Tree of Life @The Spiral will transport guests 81.3 meters, down 12 decks and just in a matter of seconds. Families can also explore a thrilling high ropes course, waterslides, a dedicated children’s playground and complimentary food at The Harbour Bar & Bites.

In addition, the MSC World Asia will also feature the Panaroma Lounge with its backdrop of panoramic ocean views. The venue during the day the venue hosts dance classes and acoustic performances, with cocktail hours and cabaret-style entertainment in the evenings and live music at night.

The MSC World Asia’s open-air boardwalk, the World Promenade, will be a open-air space located at the heart of the ship, where dining, lounges, Sports Bar and entertainment options are paired with ocean views.

The MSC World Asia during in winter 2026-27, will sail seven-night itineraries to Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Messina, and Valletta with embarkation available in every port. In summer 2027 the ship will operate seven-night voyages to Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina, and Valletta.