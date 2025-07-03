MSC Cruises Named Official Main Partner of Tudor Pro Cycling

MSC Cruises has partnered with Tudor Pro Cycling to become its official main partner through the 2027 season, including a debut at the 2025 Tour de France, which starts on July 5.

The partnership was unveiled today ahead of the Tour de France Official Team Presentation in Lille.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman at MSC Cruises, said: “We are proud to partner with the Tudor Pro Cycling team as official main partner at the start of this exciting new chapter for the team as they are participating for the first time in the world’s biggest cycling event.”

“We look forward to supporting the team as they race across the world, introducing our brand to a new global audience that follows this exciting international sport. Team sports, such as this, reflect our commitment to delivering outstanding experiences driven by teamwork, excellence and passion,” added Vago.

Raphael Meyer, CEO of Tudor Pro Cycling: “We are honored and excited to welcome MSC Cruises as new main partner of Tudor Pro Cycling. Their support comes at a truly historic moment for our team, as we prepare to compete in our very first Tour de France.”

“This milestone marks a bold new chapter in our journey, and we are thrilled to have MSC Cruises on board with us. Together, we share a commitment to excellence, innovation, and pushing boundaries, values that will drive us forward both on and off the road,” added Meyer.

MSC Cruises said in a press release that the company will have visibility across the Tudor Pro Cycling team’s kit, with branding featured on rider jerseys as well as on team vehicles, including support cars and team buses.

Audiences will see the new branding for the first time at the 2025 Tour de France.

MSC Cruises added that the move is its first involvement in the world of professional cycling.

MSC said the partnership reflects a shared national heritage and a focus on high operational standards.