MSC Group Cruise Division Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

MSC Group’s Cruise Division has published its 2024 Sustainability Report, reaffirming a commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

The report is accompanied by an independently verified Energy Transition Plan (ETP) to show how the group is working to achieve this ambition.

The report, now in its sixth edition, highlights milestones in environmental innovation, responsible tourism and social impact, reflecting the division’s approach to sustainability for MSC brands.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman at MSC Group’s Cruise Division, said: “As a family business, we do not operate ships just for tomorrow. We sail them for future generations, designed for fuel flexibility, guided by innovation and powered by people who share our long-term vision.”

“The Cruise Division in 2024 reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a bold and transparent sustainability strategy that balances environmental stewardship, social responsibility and economic resilience,” added Vago.

Report highlights include:

Launching of the Energy Transition Plan for MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys fleets, outlining interim absolute emissions reduction targets

Avoiding 50,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions through fleet-wide optimization tools (OptiCruise and Oceanly Performance)

An increase in shore power connections from 44 in 2023 to 142 in 2024, across 13 ports. All new ships since 2017 are shore-power ready, with retrofitting continuing across the fleet

An increase in crew retention rate to 89 percent, up from 83 percent in 2023

The formation of a Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Committee

Continued investment in destinations like Ocean Cay, enabling marine wildlife to thrive and coral restoration

Whale strike prevention training for 469 key crew members in conjunction with marine protection charity ORCA, and

More than 4,500 shore excursions offered in 84 countries, including 284 “Protectours”, low-impact experiences.

The company said in a press release that the report shows the fleets of MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys together carried 4.6 million guests and sailed to 341 itineraries in 90 countries in 2024.

The group added that it remains focused on scaling clean energy solutions, retrofitting existing ships, advocating for port infrastructure investments and collaborating across the maritime sector to accelerate the global energy transition.

The report is available here.