MSC Bellissima Wins Asia’s Best Cruise Ship Award

MSC Cruises’ MSC Bellissima has won the “Asia Best Cruise Ship Award” for the second consecutive year. The accolade was made at the 10th Asia Cruise Forum held in Jeju, South Korea.

MSC Cruises said in a press release that the ship’s deployment has increased in Japan, China, and South Korea since the company resumed international voyages in the region in 2023, with year-round sailings that have benefited the Asian tourism sector.

Oliviero Morelli, president of Japan, Korea and South-East Asia at MSC Cruises, collected the award and said: “The MSC Bellissima has established herself as a point of excellence in the Asian market, earning recognition from both guests and the travel community.”

“This wonderful and consecutive award is a testament to the ship’s world-class personalized guest service and exceptionally high-scoring customer feedback,” added Morelli.

“We would like to thank Young Hun Oh, governor of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, the travel agency community, relevant authorities and, of course, our guests who have enjoyed wonderful holidays at sea.”

The 5,655-guest MSC Bellissima will maintain its presence in Asia with future regular sailings in Japan, China and South Korea and has planned enhancements to enhance guest comfort and entertainment.