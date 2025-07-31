MEYER RE and Everllence to Offer Cruise Ship Methanol Conversions

MEYER RE has entered into a strategic partnership with Everllence to advance methanol conversion solutions, according to a press release.

The collaboration focuses on converting existing Everllence (previously known as MAN) four-stroke engines.

“By concluding this framework partnership agreement, we are laying the foundation for a strong, trusting, and sustainable collaboration – a shared path to a greener future. With our methanol retrofit packages, we offer our customers a cost-effective way to upgrade their older engines to a future-proof engine type. Together with MEYER RE, we will now develop a holistic concept for retrofitting the entire ship’s system,” noted Bernd Siebert, head of retrofit & upgrade at Everllence.

Henning Jongebloed, head of sales at MEYER RE, added: “The challenges facing cruise ships are significant. Retrofitting cruise ships is a relatively new concept, as these ships function like small cities with complex subsystems. A holistic approach is required as replacing an engine or changing the fuel alone is not enough. Therefore, working with experienced partners is crucial to ensure the entire system, including power generation, functions smoothly.”

The goal of the partnership is to develop a comprehensive roadmap defining the technical and operational steps for the transition to methanol as the primary fuel. This includes vessel conversion, the expansion of methanol refueling infrastructure, and the establishment of industry-wide safety standards and best practices.