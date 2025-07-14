Mein Schiff: Aggressive Growth

With the new Mein Schiff Flow to be introduced next year, following the sister ship, Mein Schiff Relax, this spring, and Mein Schiff 7 last year, the brand is on an aggressive growth path, more than doubling its guest capacity from 2023 to 2026.

With nine ships in service, Mein Schiff will have a 35.5 percent share of the German-speaking cruise market as estimated by the 2025 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Mein Schiff is sailing into 2025 with a tailwind, according to the cruise line, noting strong demand from the German-speaking markets, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and also increasingly from neighboring European countries.

According to Wybcke Meier, CEO, the clear and differentiated position of the brand and the Mein Schiff fleet is in the premium segment of European cruises, thus seeking to appeal also to customers beyond the German market.

Clas Eckholt, vice president commercial, said in a prepared statement that the focus is on offering an international cruise experience with a distinctly German touch.

At some 160,000 tons and with a double occupancy capacity of more than 4,000 guests, the new ship class is introducing a new era for the brand. The new ships are not only significantly larger than the rest of the fleet but are fueled by LNG and are described as being future-compatible with low emissions bio- and e-LNG.

Also, introduced last year, the Mein Schiff 7 is said to methanol-ready.

The rest of the ships are kept up to date with the latest project being the drydocking of the 2015-built Mein Schiff 4 undergoing a facelift earlier this year.

Excerpt from the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Summer 2025