Margaritaville Announces Fourth of July Sale and Drink Package Offer

Margaritaville at Sea has announced a Fourth of July Flash Sale. The limited-time flash sale includes the following:

50 percent off cruise fares on all ships, itineraries and dates for first and second guests

Savings on seven-night cruises from $69 per person per night

Third and fourth guests sail free on select sailing dates, excluding eight- to 10-night cruises

20 percent off the Ultimate Beverage Chill, Margaritaville at Sea’s signature drink package that includes 15 Boat Drinks, beers, wines and tropical cocktails each day from $52 per day, and

Margaritaville at Sea’s limited-release seven-night itineraries aboard Islander start at $69 per person per night.

The company said that Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers sailings from Palm Beach to The Bahamas and Key West, while Margaritaville at Sea Islander offers sailings out of Port Tampa Bay on four- to 10-night adventures to Key West, Aruba, Curaçao, Montego Bay, Mexico and New Orleans.

Highlights onboard include live entertainment, themed shows, dining venues, bars and lounges.

Both ships feature:

The St. Somewhere Spa

Fins Up! Fitness Center

Pickleball at Sea

Fin City Arcade

Kids clubs and play areas, and

Margaritaville Casino.

The company said in a press release that the special must be booked between July 1 and July 13 and is valid for all sailings aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise through Dec. 31, 2026, and the Margaritaville at Sea Islander through Apr. 24, 2027.