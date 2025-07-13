Marella Announces First Musical-Themed 2026 Winter Mini-Cruise

Marella Cruises has announced its first-ever musical-themed mini cruise, “Musical Med-leys,” on the Marella Voyager for October 2026.

The themed cruise will include musical style performances from the West End, guest speakers and more.

Chris Hackney, managing director at Marella Cruises, said: “We’re delighted to unveil our first-ever musical-themed cruise, setting sail in 2026. ‘Musical Med-ley’ marks an exciting new chapter for Marella Cruises, bringing West End-style classics to the seas.”

“Inspired by recent market research where a ‘musical’ themed cruise was voted the most popular cruise our customers wanted, this mini-themed cruise is designed to captivate both loyal Marella cruisers and new audiences alike,” added Hackney.

“Sailing from Corfu, it offers a fun and entertaining way to experience a cruise, combining the magic of musicals with the joy of travel.”

The mini-cruise will feature specially produced shows celebrating some of the most iconic musical hits, all set on stage in the Broadway Show Lounge.

Highlights include sing-along moments, choreography and a lively atmosphere, as well as trivia sessions and themed activities throughout the sailing.

The company said in a press release that the sailing will feature stars from the world of musical theatre and guests speaking onboard for exclusive Q&A sessions.

There will also be behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the world of theatre. The guest speakers will be announced early next year.

The five-night themed cruise on the Marella Voyager takes place from Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, to Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. The ship will sail from Corfu, Greece, with two days at sea, then call at Palma (Majorca), Cartagena and finish in Malaga, Spain.

The company added that it offers all-inclusive as standard, with all tips and service charges included in the price. Prices start from £864 per person for the sailing.