magicman becomes part of ma group

Magicman has been acquired by MA Group.

MA Group is a diversified business offering services including property restoration and maintenance, insurance services and construction.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Magicman Holdings to the MA Group family,” said Paul Hayman, CEO of MA Group Limited.

“Magicman’s established reputation in the insurance, construction, defense and marine markets makes them a perfect strategic fit,” he said.

Magicman provides key services to the cruise industry, including the restoration and repair of furniture and other items while ships are in service.

The acquisition, led by industry experts Paul Hayman and Mark Henderson (CEO of Magicman), marks an expansion of MA Group’s service offerings, the group said in a press release.

Highlights of the acquisition include the following: