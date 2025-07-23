magicman becomes part of ma group

Magicman has been acquired by MA Group.
MA Group is a diversified business offering services including property restoration and maintenance, insurance services and construction.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Magicman Holdings to the MA Group family,” said Paul Hayman, CEO of MA Group Limited.
“Magicman’s established reputation in the insurance, construction, defense and marine markets makes them a perfect strategic fit,” he said.
Magicman provides key services to the cruise industry, including the restoration and repair of furniture and other items while ships are in service.
The acquisition, led by industry experts Paul Hayman and Mark Henderson (CEO of Magicman), marks an expansion of MA Group’s service offerings, the group said in a press release.
Highlights of the acquisition include the following:
- MA Group broadens its capabilities in property restoration, insurance repairs, construction project management and marine restoration
- Magicman’s integration positions MA Group to capture a larger share of the UK property restoration market, with international growth potential
- Hayman and Henderson will continue to lead and innovate in the insurance, construction and marine sectors, and
- The acquisition creates opportunities to streamline service delivery, enhance efficiency and drive innovation in design and technology.